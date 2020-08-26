Gotham Knights is a new game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal. First revealed at DC Fandome, the studio revealed that the game could be played solo or in two-player co-op. Now, through a couple of interviews, we've learned a bit more about how it'll all work.

In an interview with IGN, Warner Bros. Montreal Creative Director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleur Marty confirmed that if two players want to go in co-op together as the same character, it's a valid option. There's no tethering either — players are free to explore the open world in different directions.

Marty also confirms that Gotham Knights is "very much not designed as a game-as-service" so anyone worried about that can have their fears laid to rest. You can choose to play the entirety of the game as just one member of the Bat-Family if you so choose. Regardless, you'll be fighting at night and resting in your base at the Belfry during the day.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release at some point in 2021. When it does, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4. It's not a part of the Arkham universe, but the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game from Rocksteady is.