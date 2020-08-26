What you need to know
- Gotham Knights is an upcoming third-person action-RPG being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal.
- The developers have confirmed that two players in co-op can choose the same character.
- The developers also say that Gotham Knights is not a games as a service title.
Gotham Knights is a new game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal. First revealed at DC Fandome, the studio revealed that the game could be played solo or in two-player co-op. Now, through a couple of interviews, we've learned a bit more about how it'll all work.
In an interview with IGN, Warner Bros. Montreal Creative Director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleur Marty confirmed that if two players want to go in co-op together as the same character, it's a valid option. There's no tethering either — players are free to explore the open world in different directions.
Marty also confirms that Gotham Knights is "very much not designed as a game-as-service" so anyone worried about that can have their fears laid to rest. You can choose to play the entirety of the game as just one member of the Bat-Family if you so choose. Regardless, you'll be fighting at night and resting in your base at the Belfry during the day.
Gotham Knights is scheduled to release at some point in 2021. When it does, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4. It's not a part of the Arkham universe, but the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game from Rocksteady is.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a choice-driven thriller campaign
We got the chance to check out the campaign of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where espionage and conspiracy are at the center of a political thriller. Here's what we found.
You can now pre-order Nubia's RedMagic 5S gaming phone for $579
Nubia’s latest flagship gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 55W fast charging.
Unboxing the Surface Duo: Hands-on with Microsoft's ambitious new phone
The Surface Duo is finally here, and we're doing that age-old tradition of pulling tabs, ripping off plastic, and diving into the hardware.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.