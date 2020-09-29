More than a year after Google became the subject of legal action over its mishandling of sexual allegation incidents involving top executives, the company earlier this month settled the lawsuit with promises of swift reforms. This includes not only a $310 million pledge toward diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives but, as CNBC reports, also requires the company to institute sweeping reforms to its internal policies concerning sexual misconduct, discrimination, and retaliation incidents.

In total, the 177-page settlement filing obliges Google and parent company Alphabet to more than 80 changes to its policies. The company had in 2018 resolved to end forced arbitration for full-time employees at Google but has now extended the same to also include all of its workers, including contract employees, as well as those working at Alphabet's 'Other Bets' divisions.

The extensive settlement aims to serve as an example for Silicon Valley at large, with Julie Goldsmith Resir, a lawyer representing the Google shareholders that initiated the lawsuit, telling CNBC, "The excuse has always been that these were just a few bad apples. This is the first time they're saying in detail 'it's bigger than that and we aren't going to allow this.'"