Back in late 2018, Google came under fire for claims that top executives within the company were reported for sexual harassment and sexual misconduct — the most notable of this was Andy Rubin, who's better known as one of the co-founders of Android. Google let him go with a $90 million severance package, walk away scott-free, and people were rightfully upset.

A shareholder lawsuit was quickly brought against Google and its parent company Alphabet in January 2019 in response to these claims, and well over a year later, Alphabet has finally settled.

CNBC first reported the news on September 25, 2020, with the shareholders' attorney saying, "This settlement is likely to have lasting, long-term success in bringing about major, transformative changes at Alphabet.