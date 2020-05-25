Google began testing iMessage-like reactions in RCS messages for some users earlier this month. An APK teardown of an internal "dogfood" build of Google Messages version 6.2 by the folks at 9To5Google has now revealed that the search giant is planning to soon add another popular iMessage feature to its official texting app.

As per the report, Google Messages could soon let users send end-to-end encrypted messages via RCS. A total of twelve strings referencing encryption were found during the teardown. While the teardown didn't reveal the exact requirements for using end-to-encryption, both the sender and the receiver will likely have to use the Google Messages app.

Additionally, both parties must have a good internet connection for end-to-end encryption to work. In case either of the two parties has a poor connection, Google Messages will offer to send the message through SMS or MMS as a fallback method. Location sharing through an end-to-end encrypted message will be possible too. One of the strings also suggests users will be able to choose whether their end-to-end encrypted messages can be accessed by other apps.

End-to-end encryption isn't the only new feature that Google is currently working on. As per XDA Developers, the Google Messages app is also likely to soon pick up Google Fi integration and a new settings page to allow users to restore their conversations backed up on the cloud.

