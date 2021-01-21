What you need to know
- Google today came to an agreement with France's Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale.
- The company will now pay news publishers in France for any content it reuses.
- Google said that it was "happy to contribute to the development of news publishers in the digital age"
Google France today came to a revenue sharing agreement(via CNBC) with the French Alliance de la Presse d'Information Générale, an organization representing news publishers in France. Both groups have now agreed on a process for paying news publishers on varied criteria including "daily volume of publications or the monthly Internet audience."
Pierre Louette, CEO of the Les Echos - Le Parisien Group and, President of the Alliance de la Presse d'Information Générale, said in a statement:
After long months of negotiations, this agreement is an important step, which marks the effective recognition of the neighboring right of press publishers and the start of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their online publications.
Sébastien Missoffe, Managing Director of Google France added:
This agreement is a major step for Google. It confirms our commitment to press editors within the framework of French law on neighboring rights. It opens up new perspectives for our partners, and we are happy to contribute to their development in the digital age and support journalism.
The arrangement also provides a framework for Google to use when negotiating agreements with publishers for their participation in News Showcase. News Showcase was announced last year by Google as a way to give back to the news industry (and also in response to rulings by Australian and European bodies demanding that they remunerate news publishers for content they republished.)
The company had set aside $1 billion for news partnerships in Brazil, Australia, and Germany among others, but it had always planned to expand this to more countries than the initial list.
Google's Sundar Pichai said at the time:
Alongside other companies, governments, and civic societies, we want to play our part by helping journalism in the 21st century not just survive, but thrive.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021: Upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
It finally happened — you can now get iMessage on Android
A new universal chat app called Beeper promises to finally bring iMessage to Android, Windows, and Linux platforms. The team behind the app includes Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky.
No microSD on the Galaxy S21? No problem.
With the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has ditched the microSD card slot on its flagships. That means you'll have to rely on an external SSD or buy a dongle to connect an existing microSD card to your phone. These are the best microSD alternatives for your Galaxy S21.