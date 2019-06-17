Back in April 2018, Google unveiled its new messaging plans using RCS technology. Through its Messages app and baked under a platform called "Chat", Google would enable Android users to have a rich messaging experience right out of the box without having to download a third-party app — essentially Google's version of iMessage.

The problem, however, is that getting OEMs and carriers to support RCS hasn't been easy. While you can use RCS Chat on some carriers like Google Fi, other companies like AT&T don't support it at all. However, Google's now preparing to take matters into its own hands and directly enable RCS on Android phones regardless of what carrier they're on.

Per a report from The Verge, Google will roll out a feature later this month in the United Kingdom and France that will allow people to turn on RCS functionality on their device in the blink of an eye.

Google's yet to say what countries will follow these initial two and how quickly it'll expand this initiative, but at the very least, real steps are being taken to make sure everyone has the best messaging experience possible.

