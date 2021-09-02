Wear OS 3 has arrived thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Google wants to make sure the app experience lives up to the hype. Thus, the company has released new app guidelines for Wear OS developers to ensure just that.

The updated guidelines introduce different levels of support for Wear OS, from basic compatibility to "better" and "best."

Basic compatibility focuses on notification support, particularly with MessagingStyle conversations and direct reply action. This is mainly for apps that can talk to the best Wear OS watches without an actual wearable app.

Full Wear OS compatibility refers to native wearable apps that meet certain criteria. This includes support for round or square displays, readable text with a minimum font size of 12sp, and Play Store discoverability. The guidelines also require the Play Store description to mention Wear OS and provide at least one screenshot of the wearable app. Google has provided specific guidelines for these screenshots: