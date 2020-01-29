Back in September, Google made a bunch of improvements to its browser, including the addition of customized themes for the desktop version. On the mobile front, though, the biggest news was tab grouping, which lets you organize your bajillion open tabs in a slightly more coherent manner.

Having already looked at making interaction with tab groups a little more intuitive, the company is now focusing on improving their shareability, with the addition of a simple but salient feature. As spotted by TechDows, Google's repositories for Chromium now include a new commit for introducing "TabGroup sharing." It reads:

This CL adds an item in TabGridDialog toolbar menu to expose tab group sharing. The group is shared as plain text which is in the format of a list of URLs of all tabs in the group.

As it stands, sharing a tab group simply involves a plain list of all the URLs open in the group. The links are even formatted as a numbered list! Unfortunately, however, there's no convenient way of opening all the tabs in one go, which is definitely what Google should focus on next. For the time being, though, it's a step in the right direction and makes sharing multiple tabs in an IM much easier than before.

You can test the feature yourself on the latest Chrome Canary build by simply creating a tab group and clicking on the three-dot menu in the tab switcher to see the new 'Share group' option.

