What you need to know
- Chrome first introduced tab grouping on mobile devices last year.
- It's now testing a feature that would let users share all the tabs in a group.
- The change is already live in Chrome Canary and does not require enabling any flags.
Back in September, Google made a bunch of improvements to its browser, including the addition of customized themes for the desktop version. On the mobile front, though, the biggest news was tab grouping, which lets you organize your bajillion open tabs in a slightly more coherent manner.
Having already looked at making interaction with tab groups a little more intuitive, the company is now focusing on improving their shareability, with the addition of a simple but salient feature. As spotted by TechDows, Google's repositories for Chromium now include a new commit for introducing "TabGroup sharing." It reads:
This CL adds an item in TabGridDialog toolbar menu to expose tab group sharing. The group is shared as plain text which is in the format of a list of URLs of all tabs in the group.
As it stands, sharing a tab group simply involves a plain list of all the URLs open in the group. The links are even formatted as a numbered list! Unfortunately, however, there's no convenient way of opening all the tabs in one go, which is definitely what Google should focus on next. For the time being, though, it's a step in the right direction and makes sharing multiple tabs in an IM much easier than before.
You can test the feature yourself on the latest Chrome Canary build by simply creating a tab group and clicking on the three-dot menu in the tab switcher to see the new 'Share group' option.
Google temporarily suspends paid extension updates in the Chrome Web Store
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The EU will follow the UK's example in not banning Huawei
The EU will not block Huawei equipment from member states' 5G networks. Instead, it has opted for a limited approach aimed at threat mitigation, urging member states to not rely on high-risk suppliers.
Are Android phones 'safe' from viruses & for banking?
No online device is really safe, but your Android phone gets pretty darn close.
Is it better to buy new or used smartphones?
When buying a phone, there's a big decision you need to make — whether to get a new phone or something that's used. Our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this topic, and this is what they had to say.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.