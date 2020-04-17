What you need to know
- Google is pledging to support news outlets during the current crisis by waiving its fees for their use of Google Ad Manager.
- The fee waiver will be in effect for the next five months.
- In addition, the company has set up a relief fund to provide monetary support to news publishers experiencing financial difficulties.
As we struggle through a global pandemic, accurate reporting on the ongoing crisis has become critically important, especially as conspiracy theories and misinformation surrounding the coronavirus can lead to significant damages to both infrastructure and human life.
To show its support of the journalism community at large during the current crisis, Google this week announced that it would no longer charge news publishers for the use of Google Ad Manager, an analytics platform that many news websites use to serve ads to their readers. The fee waiver will remain in effect for the next five months.
Many news publishers around the world use Google Ad Manager to support their digital businesses with advertising. As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on our global economy, the Google News Initiative is working to identify ways to provide immediate financial support to those news organizations around the world producing original journalism.
This follows several other measures taken by the Google News Initiative to support journalism in recent months. The company set up a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund earlier this month to offer financial aid to small, medium, and local news organizations, with grants ranging from "the low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms." The Mountain View giant is accepting applications till April 29 via this form.
In addition, the company has donated $1 million to the International Center for Journalists, while also pledging $6.5 million to help combat coronavirus misinformation.
Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Android game do you play the most?
With everyone stuck at home, there's a good chance you've been playing more games than usual. Is there a particular Android game you've been playing a lot of recently?
OnePlus 7T review, 6 months later: Get this instead of the OnePlus 8
The OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the fastest phones in the market, and with the device now selling for $499, it offers fantastic value. If you don't care about 5G just yet, this is the phone to get instead of the OnePlus 8.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Best OnePlus 8 Cases in 2020
The OnePlus 8 is here, and thankfully, this year we don't have to wait weeks or months for name-brand cases to show up for it. To protect your pretty new OnePlus, here are the best cases we've found so far.