What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched last week.
- Stadia Pro members get access to Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown already.
- On December 1, they'll gain access to Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider.
- You need an active Stadia Pro subscription to keep on playing these titles.
Google Stadia is a game streaming service that launched last week. It includes a number of great games, but Staida Pro subscribers — everyone playing Stadia at the moment — gain access to Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition in December. According to Google, starting at 12 PM EST on December 1, gamers will also be able to claim both games through the mobile app.
Farming Simulator 19 may sound like a strange choice, but it's quite popular among millions of gamers. Its focus on realism and the fact that it has real-life vehicles makes it a hit. If you want a relaxing game that still requires a lot of thought and interactivity, be sure to give it a go on December 1.
The star of the show has to be Tomb Raider. Tomb Raider is the first game in the rebooted series and was loved by critics. It focuses on Lara Croft's origin and how she came to be the legendary adventurer she is. In this game, you have to explore a Japanese island and uncover the mystery behind a queen who can control the weather. The open world is a joy to explore as you uncover hidden secrets and much more.
