What you need to know Google Stadia is a game streaming service that launched a few weeks ago.

Beforehand, the store was limited to smartphone apps.

Now you can buy games directly through the Stadia website.

Just click on the tab and follow the prompts to pay for the game.

Beforehand Google Stadia relies on a smartphone app to let players buy games. However, that changed an hour ago. Now, you can go to the Stadia website and simply click on the tab that says "Store" to be redirected to it. We were able to buy a couple of games through Google Chrome on Windows 10.

Finding your favorite games just got easier! The Stadia store is rolling out on web, giving you a new way to browse and buy your favorite games right from your Chrome browser on desktop. Check it out today! — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 6, 2019

The process is incredibly easy and exactly what you would do in the app. It's honestly really great to see that Google is continuously adding features to the service. Hopefully, it'll bring achievements to the platform next. What do you want to see? Let us know. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all

Everything you need Stadia Premiere Edition A good way to start This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey. $130 at Google Store

Pick up the parts Chromecast Ultra UHD streaming You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games. $70 at Amazon