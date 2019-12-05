Google Stadia

What you need to know

  • Google Stadia is a game streaming service that launched a few weeks ago.
  • Beforehand, the store was limited to smartphone apps.
  • Now you can buy games directly through the Stadia website.
  • Just click on the tab and follow the prompts to pay for the game.

Beforehand Google Stadia relies on a smartphone app to let players buy games. However, that changed an hour ago. Now, you can go to the Stadia website and simply click on the tab that says "Store" to be redirected to it. We were able to buy a couple of games through Google Chrome on Windows 10.

The process is incredibly easy and exactly what you would do in the app. It's honestly really great to see that Google is continuously adding features to the service. Hopefully, it'll bring achievements to the platform next. What do you want to see? Let us know.

Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all

Everything you need

Stadia Premiere Edition

A good way to start

This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.

Pick up the parts

Chromecast Ultra

UHD streaming

You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.

All you need

Stadia Controller

A firm grip on what's needed

The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.