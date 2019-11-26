What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service that launched last week.
- The Buddy Pass allows you to give a friend a 3-month free trial of the service.
- Those who preordered the Founder's Edition can send out Buddy Passes now.
- Just head over to the Stadia app on Android or iOS and tap the envelope at the top.
When Google Stadia launched, the company promised that the Buddy Pass — a 3-month Stadia Pro free trial for a friend — would be available soon. Well, it's been a week and the Buddy Pass trials are going out to those who preordered the Founder's Edition. If you open the Stadia app on your Android or iOS device, you'll notice that the theater tickets on the top left corner have morphed into an envelope.
If you click on the envelope, it'll ask you to message a friend with the Stadia Pro trial. Just send the message and they'll be prompted to install the Stadia app and redeem the code. Just in case the message is lost, a copy is sent to your Gmail address.
Are you excited to spread the love with the Stadia Buddy Pass? Let us know. Hopefully, this will encourage more gamers to check out the service and, possibly, adopt it because it offers the best image quality out of them all.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
UHD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
