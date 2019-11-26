When Google Stadia launched, the company promised that the Buddy Pass — a 3-month Stadia Pro free trial for a friend — would be available soon. Well, it's been a week and the Buddy Pass trials are going out to those who preordered the Founder's Edition. If you open the Stadia app on your Android or iOS device, you'll notice that the theater tickets on the top left corner have morphed into an envelope.

If you click on the envelope, it'll ask you to message a friend with the Stadia Pro trial. Just send the message and they'll be prompted to install the Stadia app and redeem the code. Just in case the message is lost, a copy is sent to your Gmail address.

Are you excited to spread the love with the Stadia Buddy Pass? Let us know. Hopefully, this will encourage more gamers to check out the service and, possibly, adopt it because it offers the best image quality out of them all.