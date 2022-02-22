What you need to know
- Google is experimenting with a pitch-black dark theme for Search on the desktop web.
- The darker shade shows up for the search results page, while Google's homepage retains the dark gray color.
- The test is available only to a small group of users for the time being.
Google Search finally rolled out support for dark mode on the web in September of last year after several months of testing. While it isn't the pitch-black theme that some would have preferred, the feature was still a welcome addition, reducing eye strain and saving battery life.
Now, the search giant may be planning an even deeper shade of dark theme for Search on the desktop web. According to 9to5Google, the company is testing a pitch-black dark mode with a small set of users.
As you can see in the screenshot above, the new theme appears completely black in comparison to the dark gray shade that is currently available to everyone using Search on the web across desktop and mobile devices, including the best Android phones.
It's worth noting that the pitch-black dark mode only applies to search results pages. This means that the experiment has no effect on Google's homepage, which remains dark gray.
The experimental dark theme also changes the color of links to a darker blue than the current design. It also appears that the test is a random one, so it's unclear which regions have access to Search's pitch-black dark mode.
Those who are not a part of the testing can stick with the current dark theme. If you haven't already, you can enable dark mode in Search for desktop by following these steps.
That said, it remains to be seen when and if the darker shade of dark mode rolls out to everyone in the future.
The Black Shark 4 Pro continues the legacy of value-packed gaming phones
The Black Shark 4 Pro has made its global debut with little fanfare. If you haven't already heard of it, you need to put this on your radar. Here's our review explaining exactly why.
Android 13's Developer Preview isn't really an iterative update
The developer's preview of any OS for Android isn't really an iterative update because every new OS is an iterative update, experts say. They add that it's way too early to tell if Android 13 will really be setting the future up for Google.
From the Editor's Desk: Let's talk about the 'Nothing phone'
Success is far from guaranteed, but if Carl Pei's new startup makes an Android phone it could be one of the most interesting handsets of 2022.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.