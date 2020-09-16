In August last year, Google expanded its Advanced Protection Program to Chrome, bringing greater protection against risky downloads to users of its Advanced Protection Program. The search giant is now rolling out improved malware protection in Chrome for Advanced Protection users.

Users in the Advanced Protection Program will now be able to scan risky files using Google Safe Browsing's malware detection technology. Whenever users download a file in Chrome, Safe Browsing will use metadata, such as hashes of the file to determine if it could be potentially suspicious. In case Safe Browsing deems the file to be suspicious, Chrome will present a warning to users, giving them the option to send the file to be scanned.