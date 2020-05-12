Google Earth has been the recipient of a lot of love from Google in the past few months. Having brought the starry sky to the mobile app after years, the company has now turned its sights to improving the overall experience, especially as it relates to search.

A new blog post from the Google Earth term indicates the search experience has been almost entirely revamped. It now includes personalized search history, featured content, and what the company considers 'must-see views.' Check out the new desktop search below: