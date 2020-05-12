Google EarthSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google Earth is getting a fresh coat of paint.
  • The search experience for the service is receiving a massive upgrade, with both UI and functional features.
  • The changes are already live on the web, iOS, and Android apps.

Google Earth has been the recipient of a lot of love from Google in the past few months. Having brought the starry sky to the mobile app after years, the company has now turned its sights to improving the overall experience, especially as it relates to search.

A new blog post from the Google Earth term indicates the search experience has been almost entirely revamped. It now includes personalized search history, featured content, and what the company considers 'must-see views.' Check out the new desktop search below:

Google Earth New SearchSource: Android Central

The differences become far starker when comparing the before and after pictures from the mobile apps, courtesy of Google:

Google Earth's new search on mobile Google Earth's new search on mobile Google Earth's new search on mobile

Source: Google

The mobile revamp features a similar theme, with the addition of your personal search history, as well as some curation by Google. In addition, it organizes the results into different categories: places, games and quizzes, data layers, and guided tours, so you can more easily find exactly what you're looking for.

The change should already be live on the web, iOS, and Android apps for Google Earth, so go out there and start exploring the beautiful blue ball in space that we call home, preferably before we destroy it all with our wanton excesses.

