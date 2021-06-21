According to multiple reports from Massachusetts residents, the state's official "MassNotify" COVID-19 contact tracing app is being automatically installed on the best Android phones without any permission or notification (via Ycombinator). What makes this particularly worrying is that a large number of users are reporting that they do not have Android Exposure Notifications enabled and the app was still installed on their Android phone in the background.

Users are also unhappy with the fact that the app isn't easy to uninstall. It appears the only way to uninstall it is to head over to its Play Store page using the package name "Exposure Notifications Settings Feature - MA". As can be seen in the screenshot below, the app page is filled with 1-star reviews from infuriated users.

Google's support page for the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications System says users must download an official app from their region's public health authority to get started, and that the "system only works if you decide to use it." While Google has admitted that the app is being automatically distributed through the Play Store, it has clarified that contact tracing isn't actually enabled unless the user opts in.

In a statement sent to Android Central, a Google spokesperson said: