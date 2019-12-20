In what must feel like a recurring nightmare for Google execs, the company is being fined yet again over competition concerns. The French authorities have criticized Google's "opaque and unpredictable rules" (via Reuters) for its advertising platform and levied a $167 million fine against the internet giant.

The dispute arose after French corporation Gibmedia accused Google of arbitrarily shutting down its Google Ads account without any notice. In the aftermath of the four-year-long investigation that followed, the French antitrust regulator said it found Google in breach of competition law and said it wielded undue over small business.

"The way the rules are applied give Google a power of life or death over some small businesses that live only on this kind of service," the President of the French Competition Authority said. "One of the great principles of competition law is that with great power comes great responsibility."

The comic book origins of the proverb weren't lost on her: