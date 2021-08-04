Former Google+ users are finally getting their due from a lawsuit filed in 2018 against the company: a whopping $2.15.

The suit was filed after it was reported that Google did not disclose a three-year vulnerability that left roughly 50 million customers exposed on the platform. According to the case website, Google denied "any wrongdoing and any liability whatsoever," claiming that the bugs caused no harm or damage to anyone that used the platform.

However, in 2020, Google agreed to a settlement of $7.5 million that would be distributed among any claimants that used the platform. It was originally estimated at roughly $12 per claim, although that figure was always dependent on the number of people that submitted eligible claims.

According to the case website, nearly 2 million people submitted valid claims in the suit, the deadline of which was October 8 of last year. As pointed out by Ars Technica, distribution of the payments began on August 2nd via PayPal or ACH and will continue until August 14.