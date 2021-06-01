What you need to know
- Google's Play Pass is expanding to 48 new countries.
- Verizon customers with eligible unlimited plans can now get up to 12 months of free Play Pass access in the U.S.
- Crying Suns, Evoland 2, Botanicula, and Night of the Full Moon are the latest additions to the hundreds of games available on Play Pass.
Google's Play Pass subscription service has expanded to 48 additional markets around the world. With the latest expansion, the Play Pass is now available in 90 countries. You can find a full list of all the 90 countries here.
Google has also joined hands with Verizon to offer up to 12 months of Play Pass access. However, customers must be subscribed to one of Verizon's Unlimited plans to be eligible for the offer. Those of you who are on the Big Red's Start Unlimited plan will get access to six months of Play Pass. Customers with Verizon's Play More or Get More unlimited plans, on the other hand, are eligible to receive 12 months of access for free.
Google is also continuing to expand the list of curated games available on Play Pass. The newest games to be added to Play Pass include Crying Suns, Botanicula, Night of the Full Moon, and Evoland 2. Since April 1, Google has added over 40 games to Play Pass.
Evoland 2
Evoland 2 is an RPG adventure that will let you travel through time to discover different art styles and video gaming technology. The game was first released on PC and has been adapted to deliver an engaging experience on the best Android phones.
Crying Suns
Like Evoland 2, Crying Suns was also first released on PC. It has been carefully adapted for mobile. The game puts you in the shoes of a space fleet commander as you set out to explore a mysteriously fallen empire.
Botanicula
Botanicula is a game that even seniors can enjoy. The relaxed game revolves around five little tree creatures trying to save the last seed from their parasite-infested home tree. The game offers over 150 detailed locations that you can explore and also has many hidden bonuses.
Night of the Full Moon
Night of the Full Moon is a card game that puts you in the role of Little Red Riding Hood. To find her missing grandma, Little Red Riding Hood must go alone into the Black Forest and face the guardian of the forest elves, strange villagers, the ferocious werewolf, and the sedentary witch.
Everything else
- Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
- One Line Coloring
- Maze: path of light
- Escape Machine City: Airborne
- Train your Brain
- Kenshō
- Laser Quest
- ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion
- Unit 404
- Smarter - Brain training & Mind games
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun
- Star Vikings Forever
- Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
- Dissembler
- Tents and Trees Puzzles
- Out There: Ω Edition
- Worms 2: Armageddon
- Samorost 2
- Ord
- Krystopia: Nova's Journey
- Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians
- Dentures and Demons
- Space Marshals 2
- Bubble Tale - Bunny Quest
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent
- Learn fruits and vegetables - games for kids
- Animal Circus - Joy Preschool Game
- Little Police
- SocialChess - Online Chess
- Rogue Adventure: Card Battles & Deck Building RPG
- Demon's Rise 2
- Tennis Champs Returns - Season 3
- Pocket League Story
- Bouncefield: Arkanoid Bricks Breaker
- Strawberry Shortcake Dress Up Dreams
- Sunday Lawn Seasons
- Draw Rider 2 Plus
- The Ramen Sensei
