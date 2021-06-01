Google's Play Pass subscription service has expanded to 48 additional markets around the world. With the latest expansion, the Play Pass is now available in 90 countries. You can find a full list of all the 90 countries here.

Google has also joined hands with Verizon to offer up to 12 months of Play Pass access. However, customers must be subscribed to one of Verizon's Unlimited plans to be eligible for the offer. Those of you who are on the Big Red's Start Unlimited plan will get access to six months of Play Pass. Customers with Verizon's Play More or Get More unlimited plans, on the other hand, are eligible to receive 12 months of access for free.

Google is also continuing to expand the list of curated games available on Play Pass. The newest games to be added to Play Pass include Crying Suns, Botanicula, Night of the Full Moon, and Evoland 2. Since April 1, Google has added over 40 games to Play Pass.