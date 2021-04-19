One of the best things about Google Photos is how it leverages AI to categorize your photos into various, easy-to-find collections. Recently, the app started integrating Google Lens features, such as a copy/paste tool that pulls text from images. Google is taking things a bit further by categorizing all of your photos with text into its own "Documents" category.

Some users are noticing the new Documents section when navigating to the Search tab in Google Photos (via Android Police). Once inside, your images will be further categorized based on the type of "document" the app thinks it is. For instance, images of text messages will get their own album, as will cook covers, receipts, posters, signs, etc. There's even a section for identity documents, making it easy to find an image of your driver's license or any other personal identification should you need it.