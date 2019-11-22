Most recently, we've seen Google introduce album sorting and a redesigned overflow menu in the Photos. Now, we're getting a glimpse at a new markup feature that will allow you to doodle on your photos.

Google Photos is one of the best apps you can have on your phone. It automatically backs up all of your images to the cloud, ensuring you never lose precious memories, and it even has a pretty decent photo editor built-in. Google never stops improving the app and continues to roll out new features constantly.

The new tool hasn't shown up on any of our devices over here at Android Central, but thanks to @julionihili on Twitter, we get a couple of screenshots showing it off. As you can see from the screenshots, the new tool shows up between the crop and extensions button in the photo editor. Tapping on it brings up a menu that allows you to choose a color and two different pen options.

This is very similar to the markup tool we saw back when Android Pie launched on the Pixel 2. Back then, it was a Pixel exclusive and was reserved for the screenshot tool. Seeing it added to the Photos editor panel would be a welcomed addition, giving us a new way to interact with our photos before sharing with friends and family.

Unfortunately, it hasn't rolled out to many users yet and we all know how Google loves a staged rollout and A/B testing. Here's hoping this one makes the rounds quickly and starts spreading to more devices soon.

