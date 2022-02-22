Google's Password Manager is one of the best password managers for Android around, but it is not without shortcomings. For example, it doesn't currently let you add notes to your saved passwords unlike Dashlane, but this is about to change.

According to a Reddit user going by the handle u/Leopeva64-2, Google is working on a new capability that will allow Chrome users to add any useful notes to their saved passwords. The new feature is apparently available on Chrome Canary version 101.

Assuming it goes live for everyone, the new option can be accessed by opening the "Edit password" section. The "Note" field sits right at the bottom of your saved credential.