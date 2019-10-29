Google is opening its top-level .new domain for companies and organizations that wish to create a shortcut initiated from a simple URL. Currently, Google uses .new for its Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps. Typing docs.new into your Web address bar will open a new Google Docs page immediately. Google is now extending this domain to other organizations to create similar capabilities.

Presumably, this will create a gold rush on simple URLs for .new domains, and Google has already set aside some key word choices with questionable connections. Playlist.new opens a new Spotify playlist. Good that Google did not favor its own Google Music for antitrust purposes, but it is curious that these actions are so tied to specific services.