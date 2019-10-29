What you need to know
- Google is opening its .new domain to companies and organizations.
- The URL should engage a useful action or task.
- Spotify, Medium, Cisco Webex already own domains.
Google is opening its top-level .new domain for companies and organizations that wish to create a shortcut initiated from a simple URL. Currently, Google uses .new for its Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps. Typing docs.new into your Web address bar will open a new Google Docs page immediately. Google is now extending this domain to other organizations to create similar capabilities.
Presumably, this will create a gold rush on simple URLs for .new domains, and Google has already set aside some key word choices with questionable connections. Playlist.new opens a new Spotify playlist. Good that Google did not favor its own Google Music for antitrust purposes, but it is curious that these actions are so tied to specific services.
Story.new creates a new story on Medium. Invoice.new works with the Stripe service. Music.new, surely a valuable domain brand, is tied to ... Ovo Sound?! What is Ovo Sound?! A list of the currently-available shortcuts can be found on Google's blog post for the new domain scam.
Pricing for the domains is not explicitly listed, but among its FAQ, Google includes the question "Why are .new domains priced at such a high cost?" For the answer, go to cashcow.new.
Preferred Playlists
Spotify
Make a .new playlist from your browser
If you want to try one of Google's new .new domains, head to playlist.new (in a supported browser) and Spotify will start a new playlist for you! So you'll probably want to make sure you're signed up for Spotify first.
The new Moto 360 is launching in December with a Snapdragon 3100 for $350
The Moto 360 is back with the same beautiful design and upgraded specs. It goes on sale this December for $350, but you can pre-order one starting in mid-November.
Razer's Junglecat is like a pair of Switch Joy-Cons for your phone
Razer today unveiled the Junglecat, a new mobile controller that is basically a pair of Switch Joy-Cons for your phone. Like Joy-Cons, each side of the controller can be attached to the sides of a select set of phones with a dedicated case.
Have you enabled RCS chat on your Android phone?
Over the weekend, it was discovered that you can enable RCS messaging via the Google Messages app on any Android phone regardless of which carrier you use. Have you gone ahead and done this yet?
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.