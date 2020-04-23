What you need to know
- Google is rolling out four new Meet features to customers globally.
- Meet now offers an expanded tiled layout, similar to Zoom.
- Google Meet has also gained "present a Chrome tab," low-light mode, and noise cancellation features.
Last week, Google added a couple of new features to Meet, including Gmail integration. The company has now announced that it is adding four more features to Meet, all of which were highly requested by users. All four features will begin rolling out to customers around the world starting today.
Google Meet now offers a grid layout, allowing web users to see up to 16 participants at once. Until now, grid layouts in Meet only allowed users to see four people at a time. Sharing high-quality video with audio content with other participants in meetings is also now possible, thanks to the "present a Chrome tab" feature. Instead of having to present their window or entire screen, users will now be able to present just a Chrome tab to their remote viewers.
Another feature that is aimed at improving the video conferencing experience for users is the new Low-light mode. It uses Google AI to automatically make adjustments so that users can be more visible to other participants in poor lighting conditions. The feature is now rolling out to mobile users, but is expected to become available for web users as well in the near future.
Meet has also gained the ability to filter out background distractions, thanks to the new AI-powered noise cancellation feature. Google says the feature can intelligently suppress background noise such as keystrokes or your dog barking. The feature is slated to roll out to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on the web in the coming weeks. It will later be available for mobile users too.
Google Hangouts Meet vs. Zoom: Which conferencing tool is better for you?
Coronavirus tech updates: Twitter removes misleading COVID-19 tweets
COVID-19 has already infected over 2.6 million people globally and caused over 145,000 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Hands-on with Edge+, the most exciting Motorola phone in years
It's been years since Motorola has created a proper flagship Android phone, but that's changing in 2020. The Motorola Edge+ is here, touting a large curved display, a massive battery, and blazing-fast 5G speeds. Here are our initial impressions after going hands-on with the phone.
Google finally rolls out hotword sensitivity option for Assistant devices
Google is finally rolling out “Hey Google” sensitivity option for Assistant devices. The feature allows users to make their Assistant devices more or less responsive to the “Hey Google” hotword with the help of a slider.
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.