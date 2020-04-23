Last week, Google added a couple of new features to Meet, including Gmail integration. The company has now announced that it is adding four more features to Meet, all of which were highly requested by users. All four features will begin rolling out to customers around the world starting today.

Google Meet now offers a grid layout, allowing web users to see up to 16 participants at once. Until now, grid layouts in Meet only allowed users to see four people at a time. Sharing high-quality video with audio content with other participants in meetings is also now possible, thanks to the "present a Chrome tab" feature. Instead of having to present their window or entire screen, users will now be able to present just a Chrome tab to their remote viewers.

Another feature that is aimed at improving the video conferencing experience for users is the new Low-light mode. It uses Google AI to automatically make adjustments so that users can be more visible to other participants in poor lighting conditions. The feature is now rolling out to mobile users, but is expected to become available for web users as well in the near future.

Meet has also gained the ability to filter out background distractions, thanks to the new AI-powered noise cancellation feature. Google says the feature can intelligently suppress background noise such as keystrokes or your dog barking. The feature is slated to roll out to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on the web in the coming weeks. It will later be available for mobile users too.

