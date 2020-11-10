What you need to know
- Google is rolling out a new Trips tab to Maps, allowing you to see all the holidays you've taken in the past.
- Google Photos also now has the same Timeline view Maps offers.
- Search and Travel aren't left out either, users will be able to see which hotels are making use of enhanced cleaning protocols in light of the pandemic.
Traveling for Christmas is going to be complicated depending on where you are and where you want to go. International travel is likely to be right out, and intranational travel is going to be heavily dependent on the restrictions in place in your country.
Google is rolling out an update to Maps that recognizes this new reality. You may not always be able to travel, but you'll be able to scroll back and see all the places you've been to over the years. You'll need to have had location history enabled for obvious reason, but if so, the company has added a new "Trips" view to the Timeline feature in Maps. Google is also adding this new Timeline feature to Photos. The new Photos app it debuted a few months ago already has its own interactive map view, Google's just adding Timeline to that map view so you don't have to use Maps for that. It's rolling out within the coming weeks.
Other than that, Google has rolled out a couple of updates for users who are willing and able to travel. There's a new COVID-19 layer in maps, allowing you to see how severe infections are in your destination in a view that's color-coded for your convenience. Maps will also warn you about Covid-19 checkpoints and alerts from local transit authorities where necessary. If you need to wear a mask on a train or a taxi, Maps will pop up an alert.
Finally, when viewing hotels or other temporary accommodation in Google Search or Google Travel, you'll now be able to see what health and safety precautions the hotel or guesthouse is carrying out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's the best alternative to the Google Pixel 5?
The Pixel 5 is a top-notch phone, but as with any device, it isn't for everyone. Here are some of the best Pixel 5 alternatives, according to the AC forums.
Success is just around the corner
Compared to traditional commerce systems, hybrid systems offer unique advantages that today’s business owners can use to reach new levels of success. Here are five ways that hybrid commerce can help your business thrive.
Sony confirms PS4 PSVR games can be enhanced on PS5
Sony finally confirms what we all were hoping: that PS4 PSVR games can actually be graphically enhanced when running on the PS5.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.