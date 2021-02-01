What you need to know
- Google Maps has rolled out a new Street View UI for Android devices.
- In most cases, the new split-screen UI will automatically activate when Street View is triggered.
- No download is necessary if you're on the latest version of the app.
Google Maps continues to be updated with more useful features. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Google has made several updates to its navigation app that have addressed Covid-19 safety concerns, EV range anxiety, and even how to avoid wildfires. The latest update may not be as significant, but it's still a very helpful update to one of the app's more popular features.
Noticed by a user on Reddit, Google Maps Street View has apparently adopted a new UI that splits the screen in half so that you get a bird's-eye view of your pinned location while you navigate around with street view. The top half is dedicated to Street View while the bottom half keeps the map view for better orientation of your location. This actually makes it a lot easier to roam around in Street View, as it can be fairly easy to get lost when you're trying to swipe around through neighborhoods.
The new split-screen view is a feature that has already been available on the web client but is now rolling out to anyone with an Android device, which includes the best cheap Android phones. If you're on the latest version of Google Maps, the feature should be available as a server-side update. At present time, it does not appear to be available on iPhones, but that could soon change.
The new best
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung is stepping it up again.
The Galaxy S21 is Samsung's latest 5G smartphone. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a large AMOLED 120Hz display, triple-camera system, there's almost nothing you can't do with this smartphone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MediaTek M80 5G modem challenges Qualcomm with mmWave and faster speeds
MediaTek has launched its first 5G modem to support mmWave technology, offering peak speeds that claim to be faster than Qualcomm's X60 5G modem.
Hitman and Madden on Stadia highlight an otherwise slow start to 2021
After ending 2020 on such a strong note, Stadia is off to a relatively slow start in 2021. Stadia Status is our monthly recap of what's new and what's next for the Stadia platform.
Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?
Plastic backs are becoming more popular for flagships and value flagships. Is this a trend you're OK with?
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!