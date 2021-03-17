Google LensSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google Lens adopts a new gallery view to access photos.
  • The new update offers easier access to screenshots and other images without making users soft through their files.
  • Google Lens' gallery view should be available on the beta version of the Google app.

Google Lens is a handy application that's baked into the Google app and into the camera app for some smartphones like the Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, providing quick access to information with just a tap of your camera. Even more useful is that the app lets you search for information on photos in your own photo gallery, in case you need clarification on something later on. The latest update to Google Lens now makes it easier to access those photos.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, when you tap on the gallery button on the bottom left, the app will open to a new gallery view instead of having users navigate the device files. The new view highlights screenshots first, followed by other images in your gallery since screenshots are most likely the type of image used with this feature.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Google Lens ViewfinderGoogle Lens FilesGoogle Lens GallerySource: Derrek Lee / Android Central

Above, you can see the comparison between the old method of searching for photos and the new one, where it previously involved using your device's Files application. The new method takes far fewer steps to access photos, jumping straight into your gallery and separating your screenshots from other images.

The new gallery view can be accessed on the standalone version of Google Lens. Since the feature is also built into the Google app, it's easily accessible for even the best cheap Android phones. On the Google app, the new gallery view seems to be tied to the beta release, and it's unclear when it'll make the stable release. Let us know if you've noticed the new view in your Google app.