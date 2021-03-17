Google Lens is a handy application that's baked into the Google app and into the camera app for some smartphones like the Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, providing quick access to information with just a tap of your camera. Even more useful is that the app lets you search for information on photos in your own photo gallery, in case you need clarification on something later on. The latest update to Google Lens now makes it easier to access those photos.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, when you tap on the gallery button on the bottom left, the app will open to a new gallery view instead of having users navigate the device files. The new view highlights screenshots first, followed by other images in your gallery since screenshots are most likely the type of image used with this feature.