What you need to know
- Google Lens adopts a new gallery view to access photos.
- The new update offers easier access to screenshots and other images without making users soft through their files.
- Google Lens' gallery view should be available on the beta version of the Google app.
Google Lens is a handy application that's baked into the Google app and into the camera app for some smartphones like the Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, providing quick access to information with just a tap of your camera. Even more useful is that the app lets you search for information on photos in your own photo gallery, in case you need clarification on something later on. The latest update to Google Lens now makes it easier to access those photos.
As pointed out by 9to5Google, when you tap on the gallery button on the bottom left, the app will open to a new gallery view instead of having users navigate the device files. The new view highlights screenshots first, followed by other images in your gallery since screenshots are most likely the type of image used with this feature.
Above, you can see the comparison between the old method of searching for photos and the new one, where it previously involved using your device's Files application. The new method takes far fewer steps to access photos, jumping straight into your gallery and separating your screenshots from other images.
The new gallery view can be accessed on the standalone version of Google Lens. Since the feature is also built into the Google app, it's easily accessible for even the best cheap Android phones. On the Google app, the new gallery view seems to be tied to the beta release, and it's unclear when it'll make the stable release. Let us know if you've noticed the new view in your Google app.
Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is here and it's all about small changes
Google has rolled out the second developer preview for Android 12 with changes to picture-in-picture, the lock screen, and enhanced smartwatch support.
Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72 and A52 5G debut with 90Hz and 120Hz displays
Samsung has finally unveiled the successors to its most popular smartphones, bringing refreshed designs, upgraded cameras, and high refresh-rate displays.
Review: The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great fitness tracker for your little one!
Looking for a way to keep track of how active your kids are and how good they're sleeping on a daily basis, especially during these times when screen time is on the rise and active time is declining? The Fitbit Ace 3 is a simple yet fun option.
Looking for stuff to binge while you're at home? Check out Netflix!
You might have a lot of time on your hands all of a sudden, and want to watch the best shows available on Netflix. We've got the shows worth your time.