What you need to know
- Developers can now publish their Android Auto apps on the Play Store.
- The move was first announced by Google in August last year.
- Until now, third-party developers could only release messaging and media apps for the platform.
Back in August, Google announced that it was working with third-party developers to build apps in new categories for Android Auto. Nearly eight months later, developers can now finally release their navigation, parking, and charging apps for Android Auto on the Play Store.
While there is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the best Android apps out there for navigation, Android Auto users will soon be able to download many popular alternatives from the Play Store. Until now, Waze was the only alternative navigation app available for Android Auto.
Now that developers can publish their apps to the Play Store, Android Auto users are no longer required to sign up for a beta program to access third-party apps. However, developers must still meet Google's strict app quality guidelines. Requirements for Publishing to production include:
- Design your app with our developer guide.
- Develop your app with the latest version of androidx.car.app (1.0.0-rc01 as of this writing).
- Test your app with the desktop head unit and the new testing library.
- Publish your app to the production track in the Play Console!
Some of the third-party apps that are coming to Android Auto include T map, Chargepoint, Sygic, PlugShare, AmiGO, 2GIS, A Better Route Planner, and Flitsmeister.
Our Google Widget Report Card shows what needs to improve in Android 12
Android 12 could bring the first major upgrade to widgets in almost a decade, but if Google of all companies should know that change starts at home. And given the abysmal state of widgets in most Google apps, that change needs to come soon.
Here's the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available right now.
Review: The Omate O6L Pro comes with free cell service, but it's not enough
When looking at a connected smartwatch for a child you have to consider the cost of the data plan and its built-in safety features. The Omate O6L Pro brings free cellular service and offers a solid set of features that parents will love, but it is not without its problems. Would the inability to properly use those advertised features outweigh the free data play for you — it did for me.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.