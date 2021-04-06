Back in August, Google announced that it was working with third-party developers to build apps in new categories for Android Auto. Nearly eight months later, developers can now finally release their navigation, parking, and charging apps for Android Auto on the Play Store.

While there is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the best Android apps out there for navigation, Android Auto users will soon be able to download many popular alternatives from the Play Store. Until now, Waze was the only alternative navigation app available for Android Auto.