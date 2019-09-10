In November last year, 20,000 employees walked out of Google's offices around the world to protest against the company's handling of sexual harassment. Even though almost a year has passed since the walkout, a new report from Recode claims many Google employees are still afraid to report workplace issues due to the fear of retaliation.

In an internal document obtained by the folks over at Recode, 45 Google employees have alleged that they were demoted, pushed out, or placed on less desirable projects when they filed a complaint with the company's human resources department.

In a statement to Recode, Google Vice President of People Operations Eileen Naughton said: