- Google Duo now has a low-light mode to enable easier conversations in dark environments.
- The feature can be enabled just by pressing the new low light button.
- It's rolling out to users on Android and iOS this week.
Google Duo is, hands-down, one of the best video chatting apps on the market. It's free, works seamlessly on both Android and iOS, and has excellent image quality regardless of your data connection. Now, Duo is getting an upgrade to make your low-light conversations look better than ever.
Rolling out to Duo users this week, the app's new low-light mode allows you to quickly brighten up your image no matter how dark of a setting you're in. Per Google's blog post:
Low light mode helps people connect with each other face to face, even when the lighting conditions aren't optimal. The video call will adjust so people in the frame are more visible when the phone detects dim lighting.
You can toggle this on just by tapping the new low light button, and as you can see in the GIF above, the results are quite impressive. Google notes that "actual effects will vary based on device and environment", but any improvements in this regard will be greatly welcomed.
Low light mode will be available on the Duo app for Android and iOS.