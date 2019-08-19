Google Duo is, hands-down, one of the best video chatting apps on the market. It's free, works seamlessly on both Android and iOS, and has excellent image quality regardless of your data connection. Now, Duo is getting an upgrade to make your low-light conversations look better than ever.

Rolling out to Duo users this week, the app's new low-light mode allows you to quickly brighten up your image no matter how dark of a setting you're in. Per Google's blog post: