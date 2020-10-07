What you need to know
- Google is bringing @mentions support to the main Google Docs app.
- It previously added the feature to the comments section found in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
- Google also has @mentions support in Google Chat.
Google is bringing the now nearly ubiquitous @mentions feature, popular with social media apps, to the Google Docs app.
You'll now be able to @mention a member of your team to learn more information about them and gain access to quick actions like sending an email.
The Google Workspace team explained the change:
When another user is mentioned, you can hover over their name for information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email. This is the same information you see today when hovering over a user's name in other Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail or Calendar.
The last two Workspace apps to get @mentions support were Google Chat and — Google Docs. The difference from this week's update is while the word processing app did have some form of mentions, those were limited to the comments section. This change brings it to the main app itself. The company also recently brought @mentions to Gmail for Android, though it already offered that on the web for a while now.
Google says it'll be rolling out to all Workspace customers over the next week or so.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every product Google killed or rebranded this week
It's been a big week for Google! Not only did it launch its newest smartphones, but it's also a whole bunch of changes to its product lineup, from renaming G Suite to killing its VR platform and more!
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2020
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.