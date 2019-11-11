What you need to know
- Google Camera 7.2 now makes it easier to scan documents, copy text, and translate text.
- After scanning a document, you'll have the option to share it as a PDF or image, and the translate feature currently supports English, Spanish, German, Hindi, and Japanese.
- It has been confirmed working on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 smartphones.
With a smartphone named Pixel, it's no surprise that the camera is the standout feature, and it only continues to improve as Google adds new features to the camera app. Recently, we covered all the new features added in Google Camera 7.1, such as Astrophotography mode, Framing hints, Social Share, and more.
Now, it appears Google snuck some new features that use Google Lens into the latest Google Camera 7.2 update, making it even smarter than before. Previously, the live integration of Google Lens in the camera app allowed you to detect URLs, email addresses, and business cards right from the viewfinder with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4.
That's a lot different from most other phones, which require you to open Google Lens manually or scan the photo after it has been taken.
However, starting with version 7.2 of the app, some new capabilities were silently added — allowing Google Camera to detect documents and text. Once the camera recognizes a document or text in the frame, a chip will pop up giving you options to scan the document, copy text, or translate the text using Google Lens.
When using the document scanner, you'll be given the option to share it as a PDF or image after scanning, while the translation feature currently only supports English, Spanish, German, Hindi, and Japanese.
The new features were first spotted by the guys over at XDA-Developers on the Pixel 4, but 9to5Google has also confirmed them working on a Pixel 3.
With these new updates, Google's Pixel smartphones are not only one of the best phones to take photos with, but also one of the smartest. There's no telling just how much better or smarter it will continue to get as Google pushes the limits of computational photography in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the very best Android games you should be playing
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
What do you think is the best smartphone of 2019?
A ton of great phones were released in 2019, but which one stands out as the best of the best?
The Pixel 4 XL is quickly becoming one of my favorite phones of 2019
Google's Pixel 4 XL is an expensive phone with bad battery life. It's not for everyone and I fully understand the criticisms it's received, but in spite of all that, it's the Android phone I've enjoyed using the most in 2019.
Your Google Pixel 4 XL deserves only the best cases this Black Friday
Google's newest flagship is a big glass slab of innovation and power, but it's not going to mean much if you drop it and shatter the screen. Protect your investment with a Pixel 4 XL case.