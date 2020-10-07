Google is rolling out two new security features for Google account holders. One is relatively light, the other is more serious and impactful.

Starting with the first, incognito mode started as a Chrome feature for people who didn't want Google or their browser to store information about their session for whatever reason. The company has since then extended it to apps like YouTube and Google Maps. In the coming weeks, a version of it'll be coming to the Google Assistant as a new Guest mode.

Google's Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Vice President of Product, Privacy explained on Wednesday:

With an easy voice command, you can turn on Guest mode, and your Assistant interactions while in this mode won't be saved to your account. You can turn off Guest mode at any time to get the full, personalized Google Assistant experience again.

That's just the least of the new privacy features Google is choosing to highlight. The company will now notify you with high-visibility security alerts if it detects your account has been compromised. The intent of this is to make you aware of the situation as quickly as possible so you can take action on it.

It's going live in the U.S. from today and rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

Roy-Chowdhury explained: