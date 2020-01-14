Such is the case with the Google app, where it recently began rolling out a new Labs section in the settings with experimental features. The Labs section was first spotted early last year with a "pinch to zoom" and "collections" feature in testing. Now that it is starting to finally roll out to the general public, we're seeing "pinch to zoom" and screenshot editing available to try out.

If you're anything like us, you love testing out new features and being on the cutting edge. Fortunately, Google is constantly improving its products and services and sometimes allows the public to try them out and give feedback.

Much like the name suggests, "pinch to zoom" will allow you to zoom in on text and images in search results with a pinch gesture. Additionally, screenshot editing can be used to edit screenshots, explore them with Lens, share them with a link, and more.

Along with trying out the Google app's latest features before they go live, you can also quickly and easily give Google your thoughts on the feature. All you have to do is tap on the "Send feedback" button, and with an emoji and a couple of lines of text, let Google know how much you like or dislike the feature or how it could be improved.

Labs can be accessed by opening the Google App on your phone and tapping on the "More" section in the bottom right-hand corner. At this time, it is currently rolling out via a server-side switch and may not be available on your device. If you don't see it, make sure you are using the latest version of the Google app and then keep checking back until Google pushes it out to your device.