What you need to know
- You can now test out new experimental features by enabling them under Labs in the Google app.
- The first two new features to try out are "pinch to zoom" and screenshot editing.
- Labs is being rolled out as a server-side switch and may not be available for all users at this time.
If you're anything like us, you love testing out new features and being on the cutting edge. Fortunately, Google is constantly improving its products and services and sometimes allows the public to try them out and give feedback.
Such is the case with the Google app, where it recently began rolling out a new Labs section in the settings with experimental features. The Labs section was first spotted early last year with a "pinch to zoom" and "collections" feature in testing. Now that it is starting to finally roll out to the general public, we're seeing "pinch to zoom" and screenshot editing available to try out.
Much like the name suggests, "pinch to zoom" will allow you to zoom in on text and images in search results with a pinch gesture. Additionally, screenshot editing can be used to edit screenshots, explore them with Lens, share them with a link, and more.
Along with trying out the Google app's latest features before they go live, you can also quickly and easily give Google your thoughts on the feature. All you have to do is tap on the "Send feedback" button, and with an emoji and a couple of lines of text, let Google know how much you like or dislike the feature or how it could be improved.
Labs can be accessed by opening the Google App on your phone and tapping on the "More" section in the bottom right-hand corner. At this time, it is currently rolling out via a server-side switch and may not be available on your device. If you don't see it, make sure you are using the latest version of the Google app and then keep checking back until Google pushes it out to your device.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Chrome OS gets Android 10's powerful gesture system in beta update
Google is adding Android 10-like gestures to Chrome OS to make it more touch-friendly. The feature has rolled out in beta with the v80 of the operating system and will likely make its debut in March.
How's your Pixel 4 performance holding up?
It's been a few months since the Pixel 4 first came out, so now we want to know — how's its performance holding up?
Sometimes you need a better camera than the one in your phone
Phone cameras are perfect for viewing the pictures you take on an electronic display. Just try not to zoom in.
Improve and enhance your text messaging threads with these apps
Text messaging is a core component of a mobile phone's functionality. Android is blessed with many, many, many different apps to handle text messages for you, but as with any category of app. These are the best of the best to text your bestie with.