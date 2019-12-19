At the Game Awards 2019, we got our first look at in-engine footage for a PlayStation 5 game, Godfall. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is a new IP, set in a world of knights and realms of magical elements. Described as a "third-person Looter-Slasher," this game is the first official PlayStation 5 that has been revealed. Here's everything we know about Godfall.
Godfall story
Godfall is set in a world with multiple, distinct realms: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit. You play as a member of the Knight's Order, who are attempting to keep the apocalypse at bay. Counterplay Games says the world was inspired by works such as Brandon Sanderson's The Stormlight Archive and Isaac Asimov's Foundation. You can take a look at the reveal trailer from the Game Awards 2019 below.
Godfall gameplay and features
Counterplay Games will be sharing more information about Godfall sometime in spring 2020. Here's what we know about gameplay in Godfall.
- Godfall is a third-person game.
- The Game Awards reveal trailer was in-engine footage.
- Godfall is being developed using Unreal Engine 4.
- Counterplay Games describes the genre as Looter-Slasher.
- The focus is on melee combat but players will have ranged abilities on cooldowns.
- You can play it singleplayer, or in two or three-player co-op.
- You'll unlock loot such as Valorplates, which can be outfitted with different Augments.
- The gameplay was partially inspired by the Monster Hunter series.
- There will be a wide range of melee weapons and you can equip two at a time.
- Counterplay Games is using the PlayStation 5's SSD to allow for "seamless" loading of the game world.
- Counterplay Games is also taking advantage of the haptic feedback technology in the PlayStation 5 controller.
Is Godfall coming to PlayStation 4?
No, Godfall is not a cross-generation game and is console exclusive to the PlayStation 5.
Is Godfall coming to PC?
Yes, in addition to launching on PlayStation 5, Godfall will be available on PC through the Epic Games Store. It will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 version of the game.
When is the release date for Godfall?
Godfall is a launch title for the PlayStation 5. We don't know exactly when the PlayStation 5 will release but it is currently scheduled to be sometime in Holiday 2020. No prices or preorder information have become available yet.
