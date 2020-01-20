If you've been wanting another glimpse of the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Godfall, you're in luck. Someone on Reddit with the username YeaQuarterDongIng has released about six seconds of new gameplay footage for the title. The user claims the footage is from an unreleased trailer that they have and that this footage is from around early 2019.

Godfall was first announced at the Game Awards 2019, as the first official PlayStation 5 title, though it is also coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. Being developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Software, Godfall takes place in a fantasy world where knights hold back the apocalypse. It's a loot-based game, with an emphasis on melee combat. Counterplay Games has previously stated the studio will share more about Godfall in Spring 2020.

Counterplay Games is using the PlayStation 5's SSD to eliminate the need for loading screens, while melee combat takes advantage of the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the PlayStation 5 controller. While we don't know the exact date Godfall is scheduled to release, it's planned as a PlayStation 5 launch title. The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.

