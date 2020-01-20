What you need to know
- Godfall is a "Looter-Slasher" from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software.
- It's exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store.
- A few seconds of gameplay footage have leaked.
- Godfall is planned to launch alongside the PlayStation 5.
If you've been wanting another glimpse of the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Godfall, you're in luck. Someone on Reddit with the username YeaQuarterDongIng has released about six seconds of new gameplay footage for the title. The user claims the footage is from an unreleased trailer that they have and that this footage is from around early 2019.
[GodFall] - Combat Footage (A Fraction of the footage from an Unreleased Trailer I have) from r/PS4
Godfall was first announced at the Game Awards 2019, as the first official PlayStation 5 title, though it is also coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. Being developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Software, Godfall takes place in a fantasy world where knights hold back the apocalypse. It's a loot-based game, with an emphasis on melee combat. Counterplay Games has previously stated the studio will share more about Godfall in Spring 2020.
Counterplay Games is using the PlayStation 5's SSD to eliminate the need for loading screens, while melee combat takes advantage of the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the PlayStation 5 controller. While we don't know the exact date Godfall is scheduled to release, it's planned as a PlayStation 5 launch title. The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
Godfall: Release Date, trailers and news — Everything you need to know
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Steam for Chrome OS would make Chromeboxes even more awesome
If things play out in just the right way Sony and Microsoft have some real competition to deal with. If not, then it'll still be fun to try and break.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.