What you need to know
- Godfall is an upcoming melee-based loot game from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software.
- The developers have shared more details on how combat and the gameplay systems will work.
- Godfall is set to release on PS5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on November 12, 2020.
Upcoming looter-slasher Godfall from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software is just a few weeks away and the developers have shared some more details on exactly how the gameplay systems work via PlayStation Blog.
To start, enemies have weakpoints that will be revealed after an attack. If you hit a weakpoint with a direct attack, you'll deal critical damage. You'll also need to Breach enemies with tough, heavy armor by using heavy attacks or flurries of light attacks. As you deal damage, you'll also charge a meter giving you access to Soulshatter, a finishing move that can easily dispose of different enemies.
While the developers are staying vague, each Valorplate also gives access to a unique Archon Mode. Once the meter is filled, you'll be able to trigger a special mode that gives various buffs and a unique ability dependent on that particular Valorplate, such as summoning three allies to aid your fight.
Godfall is a PS5 launch title and is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a wide release in November 19 for the rest of the world.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Do you regularly use a VPN?
We all know what VPNs are, but how many of us actually use these services? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
Galaxy A71 successor will be Samsung's first phone with five cameras
According to a new report, Galaxy A72 will be Samsung's first phone to have five rear cameras. Like its predecessor, the phone is tipped to feature a 64MP primary sensor.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.