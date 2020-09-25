Upcoming looter-slasher Godfall from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software is just a few weeks away and the developers have shared some more details on exactly how the gameplay systems work via PlayStation Blog.

To start, enemies have weakpoints that will be revealed after an attack. If you hit a weakpoint with a direct attack, you'll deal critical damage. You'll also need to Breach enemies with tough, heavy armor by using heavy attacks or flurries of light attacks. As you deal damage, you'll also charge a meter giving you access to Soulshatter, a finishing move that can easily dispose of different enemies.

While the developers are staying vague, each Valorplate also gives access to a unique Archon Mode. Once the meter is filled, you'll be able to trigger a special mode that gives various buffs and a unique ability dependent on that particular Valorplate, such as summoning three allies to aid your fight.

Godfall is a PS5 launch title and is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a wide release in November 19 for the rest of the world.