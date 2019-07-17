Season 9 of Fortnite is nearly at its end, and as the past seasons of the game have taught us, that means it's almost time for another live event to occur. Throughout Season 9, teases had already begun to pop up, starting with some sort of monster apparently thawing out in the ice. Now, a fully built robot is complete, and seemingly ready to do battle with the beast.

As you can tell from the image, the robot looks to be heavily inspired by Voltron, with various Fortnite-themed mascots making up its head and arms. Alongside the robot, an in-game countdown has appeared, with clocks appearing at the floating sky platforms found in the game. The countdowns all end on Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm EST, which is likely when the next live event will take place.

If you're a stranger to Fortnite's live events, you might have noticed that throughout Season 9, a giant robot has slowly begun forming at the Pressure Plant location in the game. While the robot was busy forming, a monster has begun thawing out at Polar Peak, and various warning signs have popped up in Mega Mall and Neo Tilted that some dangerous event is coming.

Combining this information with the newly built robot, and we have enough speculation to think that an epic showdown is planned for Saturday. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long, and if you're interested in seeing how the battle unfolds, make sure to show up in-game on Saturday to see if Epic can top their history of incredible events.

Fortnite's Season 9 is currently scheduled to end on August 1, and if you haven't finished up all of the challenges, make sure to head over and check out our guides for the previous weeks' challenges, and make sure to finish before it's too late.

Take your gaming to the next level

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.