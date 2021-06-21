On top of a great deal, Arlo is throwing in an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for your viewing pleasure. That product is normally $85 by itself, meaning you're getting a whopping $125 off by grabbing the bundle with both of these products included. Since this is a wired video doorbell, make sure you've got all the right power connections before jumping on this deal. Most homes with existing doorbells already have the right power source, so if you've got that, you're probably OK.

We've already seen some incredible deals during this year's Prime Day , but this pair of Arlo deals has to be one of my personal favorites. The Arlo Video Doorbell is already my favorite video doorbell on the market — and the one I use every day — and this Prime Day deal makes it just $110. That's $40 off the regular price.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is already the best video doorbell you can buy at any price. This deal not only makes it the most affordable but also adds in a smart display that'll show you exactly who is at the door when the button is pressed.

What makes the Arlo Video Doorbell so good? My favorite feature is easily the advanced detection capabilities provided by an Arlo Smart subscription. Spending $3 a month on that plan gives the doorbell the ability to distinguish between people, animals, vehicles, and packages, letting you tailor your notifications to better suit your needs.

If you're by a busy road and regularly get useless notifications about cars passing by, just turn off vehicle notifications and you'll never be bothered again. Conversely, if you just want to be notified if someone shows up at your door unannounced, it's easy to see what's happening right in your notification shade thanks to animated thumbnails and quick descriptions, which show and tell you exactly what's at your door without having to click a thing.

If that wasn't handy enough, the one-touch quick responses give Arlo a voice that'll help you answer your door less — a great feature for when you're stuck in a meeting, away from home, or get too many solicitors at your door. It also comes in handy if you regularly get packages, as you can use the messages to ask your carrier to hold tight for a minute while you get to the door.

That bundled Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is a great smart display that's powered by Alexa, so you can see who is at the door the moment the button is pressed. Video can be set to automatically display on the Echo Show 5, or you can just ask Alexa to view footage from the doorbell at any time.

Similarly, if you need security cameras for video coverage around the rest of your home, Arlo Essential cameras provide a wire-free experience that doesn't need a hub to operate. These connect directly to your Wi-Fi and deliver quality 1080p video, color night vision with a spotlight, 2-way audio, and 6-month battery life on a single charge with the built-in rechargeable battery.

Just like the Arlo Video Doorbell, footage from these cameras can be viewed on the bundled Echo Show 5, on any Alexa-powered device with a screen — including the Alexa app on your phone — as well as the Arlo app for more advanced features. If you need more cameras, Arlo Essential is on sale for Prime Day by itself for $100 a camera; a $30 discount over the regular price.

Arlo Essential Camera with Echo Show 5 These cameras are normally $130 each, but Prime Day takes $20 off that price and throws in a free Echo Show 5 display so you can see what set off that motion alert, or just ask Alexa to show you the camera's video feed at any time. $110 at Amazon