This game is exactly what VR needs right now

VR gaming has a problem. There might be millions of people using Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR headsets each and every month, but it's still not enough players to keep most multiplayer games properly populated. Yet, if I scroll through the list of upcoming Meta Quest games, a significant number of them are multiplayer-only games.

Multiplayer games keep people coming back again and again — especially if they're regularly updated like Population: One or Contractors Showdown — because they tend to offer a better long-term value to players not willing to shell out money for new games every month.

But those games need consistent player counts to keep people coming back regularly. Servers and updates are expensive, so multiplayer games simply can't survive without a regular stream of income through in-game microtransactions or something similar.

This presents an obvious conundrum. So, instead of continuing to launch more multiplayer-only games, developers will likely have to shift strategies to stay afloat.

That's where games like Zero Caliber 2 come in. With an 8-hour single-player campaign that can optionally be played co-op with up to 4 players, plus a 10-player multiplayer mode that has built-in mod support, Zero Caliber 2 has a real chance to keep players interested whether they want to play online or not.

Answering the Call of Duty

Let's get this out of the way first. I didn't play the original Zero Caliber, although I've heard good things about it. In all the right ways, it sounds like Zero Caliber 2 is the perfect sequel based on the description of the original and the 3,600 reviews for it on the Meta Horizon store.

In essence, Zero Caliber 2 is akin to the VR version of the latest Call of Duty games. It features an in-depth multi-hour campaign filled with voice-acted characters, scripted sequences, incredible weapon handling and sound effects, and more action than you might expect in a standalone Quest game.

It's amazing because, if I were to imagine what a dream VR release would be in August 2024, a new shooting game isn't what would have made my list. Contractors Showdown already scratched my itch for an amazing multiplayer battle royale game, and older titles like the original Contractors, the free-to-play battle royale Population: One, and several others are still going strong.

Back in January, I lamented that we already had too many VR shooting games, but then Zero Caliber 2 came along to cut my narrative off at the knees.

Nothing wrong with a good surprise, right?

The first time a pair of jets flew over my head I actually ducked.

Zero Caliber 2 is the VR shooting game I had no idea I wanted. I'm not a Call of Duty player and I generally couldn't care less about any game of a similar vein. Yet, Zero Caliber 2 is one of my favorite VR games so far this year.

For starters, the game exudes a level of polish the VR industry needs to keep growing in a year with a few disappointing big-name titles like Stranger Things and the very early access Attack on Titan game that was just released. It's also a single-player game with the option of playing the entire campaign co-op alongside friends if they're available.

The amount of action in this game is truly awe-inspiring, and I marveled at the level of detail in each level as I made my way through neighborhoods, city streets, and harbors filled with battleships. The first time a pair of jets flew over my head, I actually ducked, and it was these kinds of scripted sequences and momentous events that kept me wondering what was around the next corner.

Visually, it's one of the more impressive games I've seen on Quest to date. It's incredibly crisp and clean since it runs at a crazy high resolution and even the assets and textures are higher quality than you'll find on most Quest games.

Being able to spend 30 minutes to run through a mission together after a busy day at work is a ton of fun and a great way to wind down without having to go anywhere.

The introductory level takes place in a neighborhood besieged by a terrorist organization. As you make your way from house to house, the level of excitement continues to grow as your adrenaline kicks in.

There's nothing quite so satisfying as clearing out enemies hiding in a house, moving quickly from room to room before they make their move to get you first. It's harrowing and unnerving, especially being in such a domestic situation in an otherwise heavily military-themed story.

Aside from the ziplines and impressive scripted sequences, I loved the fact that you could take nearly anything the enemies were using. From grenades to guns, weapons attachments, ammo, etc. There was no shortage of choices at my disposal.

While I experienced this portion of the campaign alone, I enjoyed almost the entirety of the rest of it alongside the father/son duo of the Ruff Talk VR podcast.

Being able to join alongside friends in a campaign like this made it feel even more authentic. While there are plenty of action movie tropes found along the way, this isn't a game that makes you feel like an unstoppable Rambo-type character, especially if you play at higher difficulties.

Rather, having a friend (or two or three) alongside creates the feeling of a squad, letting you be more strategic while taking out the terrorist threat. That's vitally important if you're going to finish the campaign, again, especially at higher difficulty levels.

The comradery even extends to when your character drops to zero HP in the game. As they lay there on the ground, you can physically grab their hand and pull them up, bringing them back into the action in the most VR way possible.

Having a friend (or two or three) alongside creates the feeling of a squad, letting you be more strategic while taking out the terrorist threat.

As you make your way through the story, you'll come across over 60 different weapons, all with realistic handling and sound effects. Now, I'm not a gun nut, and I hardly know the difference between any of the rifles in the game — I'm not sure I could even give you the letters and numbers of any of them correctly off the top of my head — but the level of detail in these weapons is exquisite.

To top it off, the game's weapon customization mechanics feel incredibly realistic and satisfying. Need to find a better scope for your current gun? Just look at the weapon, rip the old scope off, and attach the new one. The same goes for any enhancement you'll find along the way, from silencers to lasers, grips, extended magazines, and more.

I didn't have the chance to play the standard 10-player multiplayer mode — again, I'm not usually interested in those types of modes or games — but it's there in case you like it. The built-in mod support also means that the community can develop new and interesting modes, mechanics, and maps, leaving the developers at Xreal to steer the overall ship instead of being heads down on expensive big updates.

As Zero Caliber 2 is now available on the Meta Horizon store, I can't wait to play through the campaign with more friends who are planning to pick it up. Spending 30 minutes running through a mission together after a busy day at work is a ton of fun and a great way to wind down without having to go anywhere.

My biggest hope is that we'll continue to see games like this debut throughout the year and beyond. There's nothing sadder in the gaming world than getting excited over an amazing game only to buy it and have a hard time playing because it's multiplayer-only and there aren't enough players. Thankfully, you won't have that problem here.