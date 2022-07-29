Swords of Gargantua servers shutting down for Quest and PC VR in September

What you need to know

Swords of Gargantua is a VR sword combat title with single-player and online cooperative modes for up to four players.

The game will be removed from the Meta Store and Steam in August, and the game's servers will be shut down at the end of September after three years.

The PlayStation VR version of the game had already been removed from sale last June, and its servers will also shut down in September.

Swords of Gargantua studio Thirdverse announced today that the Oculus Quest and PC VR game will be delisted from their respective stores at the end of August with servers discontinued a month later.

The publisher announced on the official Swords of Gargantua's Twitter account that the game will be removed from the Meta Store and Steam after Aug. 31, and its servers will shut down on Sept. 30.

"After this date, you will no longer be able to play the game and use its online features," Thirdverse said in the announcement. "The development team would like to deeply thank everyone who has supported, enjoyed and helped us improve the game since its launch in 2019."

Thank you for 3 years of support!Please look forward to our next projects ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QXbg6rT9swJuly 29, 2022 See more

The studio also confirmed within the replies to the tweet that the game's solo mode requires online servers and will not be playable offline after Sept. 30. The virtual reality arena combat title offered a single-player mode and online co-op with up to four players.

Thirdverse had made a similar announcement for the PlayStation VR version of Swords of Gargantua last April. The game was removed from the PlayStation Store at the end of June, and the servers for that specific version would be shut down on Sept. 30. Although, the studio said that players could continue to play the Meta Quest and PC VR versions.

While Swords of Gargantua will be going offline soon, the company will be releasing a new VR sword combat game called Altair Breaker for Meta Quest 2 and Steam scheduled for this summer.