PSVR 2 controller problems are causing some real frustrations

What you need to know

Several users on Twitter and Reddit have reported issues with the PlayStation VR2's Sense controllers.

These users have had problems with the X and R2 buttons on the right controller which will randomly stop working in some games.

Sony hasn't officially commented on the problem yet.

If you're one of the lucky folks who is enjoying the PlayStation VR2 right now, you've no doubt, experienced plenty of awesome moments in any of the 40 games out for the system already. But some users are reporting that the right Sense controller, in particular, likes to stop working randomly.

More specifically, the X and R2 buttons on the right PSVR 2 (opens in new tab) controller will stop responding to commands during games but these buttons still work in the PS5 system menu. Some wonderful folks on Reddit (opens in new tab) have put together a dizzying list of things to try. Those include anything from the banal "have you tried turning it off and on again" to more complex troubleshooting like deleting the controller pairing and clearing the cache.

At this time, Sony hasn't officially commented on the issues but a few folks have had to RMA their brand-new controllers for replacements. In most cases, however, it seems that one of the methods outlined in that Reddit thread has solved the problem.

We've emailed Sony to inform them of the issue and encourage anyone having issues to get in contact with PlayStation Support (opens in new tab) so they're aware of the issue. It's helpful to contact them even if one of the troubleshooting steps above fixes the problem for you so that they're aware of any widespread issues. More than likely, a firmware update will resolve things more permanently in the near future.