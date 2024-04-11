Meta Quest owners might want to clean their Bikini Bottoms

What you need to know

The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for PowerWash Simulator VR is now available at the Meta Quest store.

The DLC retails for $7.99 and includes 6 new levels, a redesigned player character model, 10 achievements, and more.

The game's developer, FuturLab, has also been acquired by Miniclip Group.

Plankton isn't the only menace befalling the residents of Bikini Bottom! A new foul algae beast has taken over and needs to be cleaned up immediately in the first paid DLC for PowerWash Simulator VR, available now on the Meta Quest store for $7.99.

Players will have the chance to use new PowerWash tools to clean up six different environments, including Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair. As is the case with the base game, you can join friends to help make the clean-up easier and more of a social experience.

The SpongeBob SquarePants paid DLC follows the game's previous free DLC, The Muckingham Files 1 & 2, which added six brand new missions and bonus missions to visit previous client locations with new jobs.

In addition to that, PowerWash Simulator VR's developer, FuturLab, has been acquired by Miniclip Group, a Swiss mobile game publisher and former browser game website that was originally launched in 2001.

FuturLab says the acquisition provides "new security" that will "allow us to bring you many more great games." The studio head says the developer still has full autonomy over its titles and will continue to support and develop games like the PowerWash Simulator series for "years to come."

While PowerWash Simulator VR had some technical issues on launch, FuturLab has patched them out and upgraded the visuals for Meta Quest 3 players. Since then, gamers have been praising the game's zen-like gameplay and immersion, which lets them relax and decompress alongside friends in the multiplayer mode while earning achievements along the way.

