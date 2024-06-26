Our favorite new Meta Quest games from the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2024

The Summer of gaming continues with the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2024, an hour-long gaming showcase filled to the brim with new Meta Quest games coming to virtual shelves over the next few months.

While the full hour-long showcase was filled with great-looking games, we've picked some of our favorites that we think you'll love. The list of upcoming Meta Quest games just keeps growing and growing! Check out our highlights below and be sure to watch the full hour-long broadcast here.

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metal: Hellsinger VR is essentially what happens if you take Doom to a heavy metal concert. It's a new brand of musical wonder as you've never experienced before, even if you've already played the original Metal: Hellsinger. Shredding has a whole new meaning.

Pistol Whip might be the definitive action/adventure rhythm game on Quest right now, but Metal: Hellsinger is looking to make a name for itself with this total VR remake of the newly minted classic. Pillage your way through hellish levels with a pulse-pounding metal soundtrack, shooting to the beat and getting bonus points for your music talent.

Wishlist on the Meta Horizon Store

Battle Talent

Battle Talent is getting a massive new multiplayer update, further improving its critically acclaimed roguelike gameplay by adding friends into the mix. There's no doubt that people will draw Dungeons of Eternity similarities to the game now that it supports 4-player multiplayer, but that's certainly not a bad thing from my standpoint.

As a roguelike, you'll join up and fight through and endless number of dungeons, looting along the way until you eventually die. That loot is then taken back to a base where you can upgrade your stats, weapons, and armor, amassing over 100 weapons, 60 perks, and fighting 80 different kinds of enemies.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, Meta Quest 3 players now have access to a brand-new mixed-reality mode that'll have goblins jumping off your couch. It's a ton of fun, and the new update makes it even better!

Get it at Meta Horizon Store | Steam

Infinite Inside

The Infinite Inside is a spectacle of a mixed reality game that combines two disparate worlds into one fascinating adventure puzzle game. Based on the earlier demo, each level starts in your physical room with a small tower that pops out of the floor. You'll have to search in and around the tower for puzzle pieces, eventually assembling them to create the key to unlock the tower's entrance.

Once that happens, you'll be transported inside the tower, and that's where the real fun comes in. While the puzzle portion of the game is certainly fun, exploring the tower from the inside is even more amazing.

I got my hands on the game a few months back and was blown away by how seamless and surreal the transition between my living room and the virtual world is, further enhanced by the fact that you warp into the virtual tower in front of you once you've unlocked its entrance. This one's coming out in just a month, so you won't have to wait long to experience it!

Wishlist on the Meta Horizon Store

Underworld Overseer

Did you ever play the classic PC strategy game Dungeon Keeper back in the day? If so, Underworld Overseer is exactly what you've been hoping for, as it feels very much like a VR version of Dungeon Keeper. Plus, it's made by the same folks that brought us the lovable Deisim, a game that evokes the feelings of classic strategy games like Black & White and Civilization.

The game spans 18 levels, each of which takes around 20-25 minutes apiece to complete. Plus, completing each level unlocks a hard version to play after, giving strategy buffs something to really test their skills.

I've actually been playing an early build of Underworld Overseer for the past month and have been thoroughly impressed with its quality. I'm a huge Dungeon Keeper fan and loved playing the games when I was younger. Being able to pick up creatures with my hands and quickly move them around is a dream come true for micro-managing.

Plus, the team's expertise from Deisim shines through, giving this a truly built-for-VR feel instead of just feeling like a classic game ported to a VR interface. And it's got an incredible visual flair, with the cleanest visuals I've ever seen on the Quest 3. I seriously can't believe how sharp and clean it looks!

Underworld Overseer launches later this year on October 31.

Smash Drums

Smash Drums is already one of the best Meta Quest games you can buy, and part of that is because of the hard work that the developer MrPotam puts in. Today's Freakin Rock Show update features both solo and multiplayer enhancements and is available right now for the Meta Quest platform.

Solo mode now features significantly enhanced stadiums to play in, including crowds waving and cheering, and lights that are synced with the music. As you might expect, things just get wilder as you do better in the game. Plus, there's a bunch of new mixed reality improvements to bring those stadium lights to your room. Additional effects have also been added to multiplayer arenas, helping to spruce up your already exciting music-making sessions.

The Pop Rock Legends DLC is coming July 8th and will feature a bunch of popular punk rock songs for just a few bucks. Smash Drums regularly has updates and new DLC packs, ensuring that there's always new music to smash to.

Get it now at Meta Horizon Store

Laser Dance

Cubism creator Thomas Van Bouwel is back with Laser Dance, a mixed reality game with some serious Mission Impossible vibes. Step into the shoes of a secret agent and make your way through a field of lasers that magically appear in the very room you're physically standing in. It's a very different kind of puzzle game from Cubism as it requires not just your hands and mind this time, but your entire body to complete.

Wishlist now on Meta Horizon Store

Ember Souls

While the name might immediately evoke thoughts of a VR Dark Souls game, this one is actually Price of Persia VR. Maybe more specifically, Ember Souls feels like the VR port of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time with its time-warping abilities, epic parkour scenes, and intricate puzzles to solve along the way.

The combat looks impressive and the trailer notes that players will make their way through beautiful Persian palaces with ornate visuals that push the limits of Meta Quest hardware. Ember Souls debuts this Fall.

Wishlist on the Meta Horizon Store

Coaster Mania

Roller Coaster Tycoon fans, unite! This mixed reality coaster building game features over 50 different levels to complete in a full campaign mode, or you can just build to your heart's content — so long as physics are on your side, of course. Plus, riding coasters you've personally built is a completely different feeling.

Grab it on early access at Meta Horizon Store

Zero Caliber 2

Few VR games feature the level of polish and believable scripted sequences that you'll see in Zero Caliber 2. It's the "Call of Duty VR" you've been waiting for, and its immersive dozen-hour-long campaign will have you gritting your teeth the entire time. It's incredibly intense and will regularly blow your mind with how much is going on.

While it's obviously a direct sequel to the original Zero Caliber, you don't need to have played the first game to have a good time here. Folks who have played the original will understand the story better, of course, but the excellent voice acting and well-written sequences will impress everyone regardless of past experiences.

I've had the chance to play the full game and was beyond impressed with what I got to play. I thought I was sick of shooters at the beginning of this year but games like Zero Caliber 2 have showed me that there's plenty of room for high-quality games, even if the experience might seem initially familiar.

Preorder now at Meta Horizon Store

Bounce arcade

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to be inside of a pinball machine, you're in luck because Bounce Arcade answers that very question. Wrack up high scores as you wrack up a serious workout by embodying the flippers you'll find inside a pinball machine, all while completing minigames and having a total blast.

Bounce Arcade is coming this Fall.

Astro Hunters

What happens when you mix Ghosts of Tabor with No Man's Sky? You get Astro Hunters, of course! Join up with other players and scavenge planets but beware because you can't truly trust anyone. It's entirely possible to dispatch other players and steal their equipment and spoils, especially on those more valuable expeditions. If you die, you lose it all!

Wishlist now on Meta Horizon Store

The Burst

There's no shortage of post apocalyptic games and movies, but The Burst breathes some fresh air into the genre by melding some of Mirror's Edge's high intensity parkour with the vibes of Mad Max. It's an incredible looking mashup of concepts that looks fantastic and it's coming later this Summer.

Wishlist at Meta Horizon Store

Cold VR

Everyone loves SUPERHOT VR. It's the quintessential "must play" game on Quest aside from Beat Saber. If you haven't played it before, the concept is that time moves when you do. Stay still, plan your attack, and move in for the kill. So what does this have to do with COLD VR? Everything, really.

COLD VR is, essentially, SUPERHOT VR in reverse. In COLD VR, standing still is a death wish as time moves the moment you stop. Keep moving and you'll be like Neo from the Matrix, always outwitting and outmaneuvering your opponents before they can act. It's the spiritual successor to SUPERHOT VR we've been asking for!

COLD VR is coming later this year but you can play a demo on Steam right now.