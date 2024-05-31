The next Meta Quest headset just got one step closer to release

What you need to know

A Meta Horizon store listing for Alo Moves lists the Meta Quest 3s as a compatible headset.

The upcoming budget headset was once considered the Meta Quest Lite or Meta Quest 3 Lite.

It's expected that the Meta Quest 3s may launch this Fall during the annual Meta Connect conference in September.

Meta's next VR headset is almost certainly coming very soon, and a new Meta Horizon store listing seems to confirm its name.

Alo Moves, an upcoming mixed reality yoga app, was announced yesterday and now appears to be compatible with the Meta Quest 3s once the app launches in the near future. The problem is that there is no Meta Quest 3s right now, but a budget-minded version of the Meta Quest 3 has been rumored for some time now.

This same exact thing happened with the Meta Quest 3 in May 2023 when the name "Meta Quest 3" appeared on the compatibilty list of all apps before it was officially announced. If Meta follows the same timeline, we should expect the Meta Quest 3s to launch sometime in Fall 2024.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The Meta Quest 3s is expected to debut in a form factor similar to the Meta Quest 2, including the same three-point adjustable Fresnel lenses as that older headset. Other cost-cutting measures will also likely be employed for the release, as it's expected that Meta will launch the Quest 3s at a tantalizing $299 price tag.

(Image credit: @Lunayian)

But despite its low price, the Meta Quest 3s is expected to use the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as the more expensive Quest 3, meaning that all the best upcoming Quest 3-exclusive games will be supported on the Quest 3s.

Additionally, the Quest 3s is expected to have full-color passthrough mixed reality vision like the Quest 3, enabling games like Alo Moves to display a real yoga instructor in your living room in a realistic way.

Meta is a big sponsor of the Summer Games Fest, which airs live on June 7 and will debut dozens of new games. It's entirely possible that we'll see the Meta Quest 3s there alongside new VR game announcements.