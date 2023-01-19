Here's every PS VR2 game you can buy at launch (and which get free upgrades)

Sony's handling of the PlayStation VR2's announcements and game reveals has been a bit non-traditional, to say the least. The company took well over a year to fully unveil the hardware and still another year to eventually reveal all the games that'll be launching with the headset.

Thankfully, Sony looks to have finally revealed (opens in new tab) all 30 plus games that'll be available for PS VR2 (opens in new tab) on or shortly after February 22, 2023. Here's the full list of what Sony calls PS VR2 launch window games:

After the Fall: Complete Edition

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory — Championship Edition

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Demeo

Dyschronia

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator (includes Infinite Overtime content update)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR Mirage

Kizuna AI — Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss

Moss Book II

NFL Pro Era

No Man's Sky

Pavlov

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil VIII: The Village

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge: Enhanced Edition

Synth Riders Remastered Edition

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect Connected

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch 2 — Retribution

Vacation Simulator (includes Back to Job DLC)

What the Bat?

Zenith: The Last City

(Image credit: Sony)

Which PS VR2 games are getting free upgrades?

Players who already own an original PSVR were likely sad when they found out that original PSVR games don't work on a PS VR2 headset (opens in new tab). Thankfully, many games at PS VR2 launch will be offering free upgrades to folks who already own the original PSVR versions. If you own one of these PS4 games for PSVR, you'll be receiving the PS5/PS VR2 version for free on February 22, 2023.

After the Fall: Complete Edition

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

The Light Brigade

NFL Pro Era

No Man's Sky

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Zenith: The Last City

These PS5 games are getting a free VR version for PS VR2 owners at launch:

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil VIII: The Village