Here's every PS VR2 game you can buy at launch (and which get free upgrades)
Sony's handling of the PlayStation VR2's announcements and game reveals has been a bit non-traditional, to say the least. The company took well over a year to fully unveil the hardware and still another year to eventually reveal all the games that'll be launching with the headset.
Thankfully, Sony looks to have finally revealed (opens in new tab) all 30 plus games that'll be available for PS VR2 (opens in new tab) on or shortly after February 22, 2023. Here's the full list of what Sony calls PS VR2 launch window games:
- After the Fall: Complete Edition
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes
- Cities VR: Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonious High
- Creed: Rise to Glory — Championship Edition
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- Demeo
- Dyschronia
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator (includes Infinite Overtime content update)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Kizuna AI — Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss
- Moss Book II
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man's Sky
- Pavlov
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil VIII: The Village
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge: Enhanced Edition
- Synth Riders Remastered Edition
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Thumper
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch 2 — Retribution
- Vacation Simulator (includes Back to Job DLC)
- What the Bat?
- Zenith: The Last City
Which PS VR2 games are getting free upgrades?
Players who already own an original PSVR were likely sad when they found out that original PSVR games don't work on a PS VR2 headset (opens in new tab). Thankfully, many games at PS VR2 launch will be offering free upgrades to folks who already own the original PSVR versions. If you own one of these PS4 games for PSVR, you'll be receiving the PS5/PS VR2 version for free on February 22, 2023.
- After the Fall: Complete Edition
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- The Light Brigade
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man's Sky
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
- Zenith: The Last City
These PS5 games are getting a free VR version for PS VR2 owners at launch:
- Gran Turismo 7
- Resident Evil VIII: The Village
Get ready to experience the most detailed virtual worlds you could imagine with PS VR2. It's got brand new controllers, a more robust tracking system, next-generation haptics in each controller and the headset, and adaptive triggers that let you really feel what's happening in the virtual world.
