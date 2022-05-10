Risk of Rain 2's Survivors of the Void add-on gets surprise Stadia release

What you need to know

Risk of Rain 2 is a roguelike third-person shooter where players can pick up and combine over 100 items to fight their way off an alien planet.

Survivors of the Void, the game's first expansion, added new features and was released on PC earlier this year.

The expansion on Google Stadia was initially launching alongside console versions later this year, but is available starting today.

Risk of Rain 2's first expansion, Survivors of the Void, is available now on Google Stadia in a surprise release after it was expected to launch alongside console versions sometime later this year.

Survivors of the Void brings corruption to the alien planet of Petrichor V with Void Creatures that have plunged the planet into darkness in the game's first expansion since its launch on Stadia and other platforms in 2020.

The paid expansion offers two new characters that have wildly different weapons and abilities with the one-shot kill Railgunner and the twisted Void Fiend. It also adds 41 new offensive items, about a dozen new enemies, three new stages, an alternate ending, and a new game mode. You can check it out in action in the short trailer below.

The expansion for the roguelike had originally launched on PC in March with PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Xbox One versions soon to follow. Gearbox Publishing and Hoppo Games had announced earlier this month that the console release would be delayed until Q4 2022 to "iron out" bugs and balance changes, so the Stadia release today comes as a surprise.

Survivors of the Void is now available on the Stadia store for $15, though anyone can try out the base Risk of Rain 2 game in a free 60-minute trial without requiring a Stadia account. Progress will even carry over to the full game when purchased.