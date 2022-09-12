Assassin's Creed Mirage is not coming to Stadia, Ubisoft confirms

What you need to know

Ubisoft confirms that Assassin's Creed Mirage is not coming to Google Stadia.

It will still launch in 2023 for PC, consoles, and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft is still scheduled to release Skull and Bones, Just Dance 2023, and Trackmania to Stadia.

Ubisoft held its Ubisoft Forward presentation over the past weekend and announced new titles coming to PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. While the company usually releases their major titles across as many platforms as possible, it seemed a Stadia release for Assassin's Creed Mirage was a bit murky.

The initial announcement on the official website had listed Stadia as part of the 2023 launch alongside PC, consoles and Amazon Luna. Although, other parts of the website did not mention Stadia, leading to confusion.

Axios Gaming reported today that Ubisoft confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage will not be coming to Stadia. The announcement post (opens in new tab) from the website had also been updated to remove the Stadia mention.

This is a departure for the company supporting the streaming gaming platform, which has put out its major releases on the same day as other platforms with constant post-launch support and bringing older titles to it. Google had even used Assassin's Creed Odyssey to test the Stadia tech when it was known as Project Stream in 2018.

While perhaps disappointing that a mainline Assassin's Creed will not be coming to Stadia, the previously announced Skull and Bones is still scheduled to launch this November. The company had also revealed at the event that Just Dance 2023 will be coming to Stadia this November and Trackmania in early 2023.

Stadia as a gaming platform has been slowly waning since Google shut down its first-party Stadia development studio in 2021. The company has continued to support it with new features, such as recently added Party Stream, though its promise of bringing 100 games to Stadia within 2022 is a bit concerning when only 49 titles have been released so far with almost four months left.