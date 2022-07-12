Jiggle Physics 134: Steal the Booty
Dark Souls on the Toilet
What do sketchy new consoles that incorporate NFTs as a means of preordering and lame X-Men powers have in common? Well, nothing, except they are discussed in this episode of Jiggle Physics! The also chat about Skull and Bones, God of War Ragnarok, a Splatoon 3 themed Switch, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LINKS:
ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance on Twitter
Skull and Bones gets November 8 release date on Xbox Series X
God of War Ragnarok release date set for November 9
God of War Ragnarok preorder guide: Every edition and what's in them on PS4 & PS5
Nintendo recap: New Splatoon 3 Switch OLED coming in August and more Switch Pro rumors
