Jiggle Physics 127: Diversity on a Scale

The world is awful and sometimes it feels like games NEVER actually ship. But, we promise we have a great episode for you chock full of industry news, including some Pokémon goodness, what we've been playing, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LINKS:

Starfield and Redfall delayed to first half of 2023

Xbox head Phil Spencer responds to the Starfield, Redfall delays

Nintendo gaming recap: Switch financial reports and tons of Pokémon news