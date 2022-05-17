Jiggle Physics 127: Diversity on a Scale
The world is awful and sometimes it feels like games NEVER actually ship. But, we promise we have a great episode for you chock full of industry news, including some Pokémon goodness, what we've been playing, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Starfield and Redfall delayed to first half of 2023
Xbox head Phil Spencer responds to the Starfield, Redfall delays
Nintendo gaming recap: Switch financial reports and tons of Pokémon news
